No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas picks and best bets for Week 6

It’s early October at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, meaning it’s that time for the annual Red River Shootout Rivalry as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners meet the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. As is tradition, this game will kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on ABC this year.

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) has yet to defeat an FBS opponent by more than one score this season but still remains undefeated, and they successfully walked out of Manhattan, KS, last Saturday with a 37-31 victory over Kansas State. We got good Spencer Rattler at quarterback in the win, posting a stat line of 22-25 for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and one interceptions. Up 34-17 at one point, the Sooners did allow the Wildcats to pull back to within a touchdown late, so their inability to shut games down is a little bit of cause for concern.

Texas (4-1, 2-0) emerged victorious last week with a fun 32-27 victory over TCU in Fort Worth. UT road the legs of second-year running back Bijan Robinson, who carried the ball 35 times and picked up 216 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. They also got a huge boost from their defense recovering three fumbles on the afternoon. Since losing to Arkansas about a month ago, Texas has put their head down and come away with three consecutive impressive victories.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 7th overall, 3rd offense, 26th defense

Texas: 27th overall, 10th offense, 56th defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

WR Cody Jackson Ques Sat – Personal

LB Danny Stutsman Ques Sat – Arm

WR Brian Darby Ques Sat – Undisclosed

CB Woodi Washington Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DB Kendall Dennis Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DE Nathan Rawlins Kibonge Ques Sat – Undisclosed

Texas

DB Josh Thompson Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DB Jahdae Barron Ques Sat – Undisclosed

OL Denzel Okafor Out For Season – Undisclosed

WR Troy Omeire Out For Season – Knee

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 1-4 ATS

Texas: 4-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 3-2

Texas: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense

Texas: 14th overall, 11th offense, 12th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -3.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -160, Texas +140

Opening line: Oklahoma -5

Opening total: 64

Weather

94 degrees, 15 MPH winds

The Pick

Texas +3.5

Red River is traditionally a tight game no matter where the two combatants are ranked in the polls. Seven of the last eight games have come within one score and this one is shaping up to be no different.

Oklahoma has had the upper hand in the series in recent memory, but something just feels off with this particular team. They haven’t demonstrated an ability to put down a lower ranked foe and Texas will be motivated to get first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian his first signature win on Austin. UT covers and perhaps pulls the outright upset in this one.

