No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 6

The second leg of Saturday’s SEC on CBS doubleheader will take us to College Station where the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide steps into Kyle Field to battle the Texas A&M Aggies. The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) was having none of Ole Miss’ talk of a potential upset last week, laying waste to the Rebels in a 42-21 rout. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young had another efficient afternoon but the star was workhorse running back Brian Robinson Jr., who took 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns. The Bama defense, in turn, contained Heisman candidate Matt Corral to a merely decent outing while completely wiping out any semblance of an Ole Miss rushing attack. We’re seemingly entering that point of the schedule where the Tide cranks things up and lays waste to conference opponents.

That’s dreadful news for Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC), whose once promising season is now flatlining following back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. The banged up Aggies once again looked lifeless on offense last Saturday as MSU outlasted them for a 26-22 victory. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers twisted the knife even more afterwards by saying that TAMU changed virtually nothing from their previous encounter last season. He studied the film and recognized everything Jimbo Fisher’s guys was throwing at him on Saturday. Ouch.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 2nd overall, 4th offense, 6th defense

Texas A&M: 17th overall, 51st offense, 11th defense

Injury update

Alabama

LB Christopher Allen Out For Season – Foot

RB Camar Wheaton Ques Sat – Undisclosed

RB Jase McClellan Out For Season – Knee

LB Drew Sanders Doub Sat – Hand

Texas A&M

OL Layden Robinson Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DB Keldrick Carper Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DB Brian Williams Ques Sat – Undisclosed

OL Aki Ogunbiyi Ques Sat – Undisclosed

OL Luke Matthews Out For Season – Undisclosed

DB Myles Jones Out For Season – Foot

WR Caleb Chapman Ques Sat – Undisclosed

WR Chase Lane Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DB Brian George Out For Season – Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 3-2 ATS

Texas A&M: 2-3 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 3-2

Texas A&M: Over 1-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: 1st overall, 1st offense, 1st defense

Texas A&M: 11th overall, 10th offense, 8th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -18

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Alabama -900, Texas A&M +600

Opening line: Alabama -14.5

Opening total: 50

Weather

71 degrees, 10 MPH winds, 11% chance of rain

The Pick

Alabama -18

Since the Johnny Manziel games nearly a decade ago, Alabama has almost made it a point to demolish Texas A&M in demoralizing fashion with every passing encounter. Bama has won by three scores or more in six of their last seven matchups and Nick Saban publicly signaling that this could be a trap game tells you that they’re going to be dialed in and ready to run it up.

Saban improved to 24-0 against former assistants with their win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last week. He’ll make it 25-0 on Saturday in huge fashion. The Tide rolls here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.