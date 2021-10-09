No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 6

The second leg of Saturday’s SEC on CBS doubleheader will take us to College Station where the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide steps into Kyle Field to battle the Texas A&M Aggies. The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) was having none of Ole Miss’ talk of a potential upset last week, laying waste to the Rebels in a 42-21 rout. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young had another efficient afternoon but the star was workhorse running back Brian Robinson Jr., who took 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns. The Bama defense, in turn, contained Heisman candidate Matt Corral to a merely decent outing while completely wiping out any semblance of an Ole Miss rushing attack. We’re seemingly entering that point of the schedule where the Tide cranks things up and lays waste to conference opponents.
That’s dreadful news for Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC), whose once promising season is now flatlining following back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. The banged up Aggies once again looked lifeless on offense last Saturday as MSU outlasted them for a 26-22 victory. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers twisted the knife even more afterwards by saying that TAMU changed virtually nothing from their previous encounter last season. He studied the film and recognized everything Jimbo Fisher’s guys was throwing at him on Saturday. Ouch.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Alabama: 2nd overall, 4th offense, 6th defense
Texas A&M: 17th overall, 51st offense, 11th defense
Injury update
Alabama
LB Christopher Allen Out For Season – Foot
RB Camar Wheaton Ques Sat – Undisclosed
RB Jase McClellan Out For Season – Knee
LB Drew Sanders Doub Sat – Hand
Texas A&M
OL Layden Robinson Ques Sat – Undisclosed
DB Keldrick Carper Ques Sat – Undisclosed
DB Brian Williams Ques Sat – Undisclosed
OL Aki Ogunbiyi Ques Sat – Undisclosed
OL Luke Matthews Out For Season – Undisclosed
DB Myles Jones Out For Season – Foot
WR Caleb Chapman Ques Sat – Undisclosed
WR Chase Lane Ques Sat – Undisclosed
DB Brian George Out For Season – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Alabama: 3-2 ATS
Texas A&M: 2-3 ATS
Total
Alabama: Over 3-2
Texas A&M: Over 1-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Alabama: 1st overall, 1st offense, 1st defense
Texas A&M: 11th overall, 10th offense, 8th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -18
Total: 50.5
Moneyline: Alabama -900, Texas A&M +600
Opening line: Alabama -14.5
Opening total: 50
Weather
71 degrees, 10 MPH winds, 11% chance of rain
The Pick
Alabama -18
Since the Johnny Manziel games nearly a decade ago, Alabama has almost made it a point to demolish Texas A&M in demoralizing fashion with every passing encounter. Bama has won by three scores or more in six of their last seven matchups and Nick Saban publicly signaling that this could be a trap game tells you that they’re going to be dialed in and ready to run it up.
Saban improved to 24-0 against former assistants with their win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last week. He’ll make it 25-0 on Saturday in huge fashion. The Tide rolls here.
