Full starting lineup for the Drive For The Cure 250 Xfinity race at Charlotte road course

NASCAR is headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course this weekend to wrap up the first round of the Xfinity Series playoff. The Drive For The Cure 250 gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC.

Current playoff leader Austin Cindric will be running in the pole position when the green flag drops on Saturday. Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that factors in driver and owner results from the last race and over the course of the season. NASCAR implemented this due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only remaining Xfinity Series race with qualifying is the championship round in November.

Cindric is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +220. A.J. Allmendinger is starting 14th but is right behind him with the second best odds at +230. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champ at this race, so his odds are not altogether surprising.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Drive For The Cure 250.