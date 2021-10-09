 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for the Drive For The Cure 250 Xfinity race at Charlotte road course

The Drive For The Cure 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on October 9 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course.

Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 CarQuest Auto Parts Ford, pits as Tyler Reddick, driver of the #31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet, drives pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course this weekend to wrap up the first round of the Xfinity Series playoff. The Drive For The Cure 250 gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC.

Current playoff leader Austin Cindric will be running in the pole position when the green flag drops on Saturday. Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that factors in driver and owner results from the last race and over the course of the season. NASCAR implemented this due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only remaining Xfinity Series race with qualifying is the championship round in November.

Cindric is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +220. A.J. Allmendinger is starting 14th but is right behind him with the second best odds at +230. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champ at this race, so his odds are not altogether surprising.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Drive For The Cure 250.

2021 Drive For The Cure 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Daniel Hemric 18
4 Josh Berry 1
5 Justin Haley 11
6 Brandon Jones 19
7 Jeb Burton 10
8 Harrison Burton 20
9 Riley Herbst 98
10 Noah Gragson 9
11 Jeremy Clements 51
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Myatt Snider 2
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 Sam Mayer 8
16 Brandon Brown 68
17 Josh Williams 92
18 Ryan Sieg 39
19 Jade Buford 48
20 Alex Labbe 36
21 Tommy Joe Martins 44
22 Brett Moffitt 2
23 J.J. Yeley 99
24 Kyle Weatherman 47
25 Ty Dillon 23
26 Matt Mills 5
27 Ryan Vargas 6
28 Sage Karam 31
29 Will Rodgers 26
30 Joe Graf, Jr. 17
31 Josh Bilicki 7
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
33 Spencer Boyd 52
34 Loris Hezemans 66
35 Landon Cassill 4
36 Stefan Parsons 78
37 Preston Pardus 90
38 Kris Wright 15
39 Gray Gaulding 74
40 Austin Hill 61
41 Timmy Hill 13

