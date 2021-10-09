How to watch the Drive For The Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series wraps up the first round of its playoff with a road course. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Drive For the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBCSports.com/live.
Pole-sitter and playoff points leader Austin Cindric is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +220 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier is second in playoff points and joins Cindric on the front row with +900 odds to win. The second best odds for the race belong to A.J. Allmendinger at +230. He is fourth in playoff points but will start this race in the 14th position. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champion of this race.
How to watch the Drive For the Cure 250
Date: Sat, Oct 9
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live
Live streaming the Drive For The Cure 250 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access it, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting Lineup
2021 Drive For The Cure 250 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Austin Cindric
|22
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|3
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|4
|Josh Berry
|1
|5
|Justin Haley
|11
|6
|Brandon Jones
|19
|7
|Jeb Burton
|10
|8
|Harrison Burton
|20
|9
|Riley Herbst
|98
|10
|Noah Gragson
|9
|11
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|13
|Myatt Snider
|2
|14
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|15
|Sam Mayer
|8
|16
|Brandon Brown
|68
|17
|Josh Williams
|92
|18
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|19
|Jade Buford
|48
|20
|Alex Labbe
|36
|21
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|22
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|99
|24
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|25
|Ty Dillon
|23
|26
|Matt Mills
|5
|27
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|28
|Sage Karam
|31
|29
|Will Rodgers
|26
|30
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|17
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|32
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|33
|Spencer Boyd
|52
|34
|Loris Hezemans
|66
|35
|Landon Cassill
|4
|36
|Stefan Parsons
|78
|37
|Preston Pardus
|90
|38
|Kris Wright
|15
|39
|Gray Gaulding
|74
|40
|Austin Hill
|61
|41
|Timmy Hill
|13