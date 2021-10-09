 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Drive For The Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Drive For The Cure 250 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

By David Fucillo
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series wraps up the first round of its playoff with a road course. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Drive For the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBCSports.com/live.

Pole-sitter and playoff points leader Austin Cindric is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +220 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier is second in playoff points and joins Cindric on the front row with +900 odds to win. The second best odds for the race belong to A.J. Allmendinger at +230. He is fourth in playoff points but will start this race in the 14th position. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champion of this race.

How to watch the Drive For the Cure 250

Date: Sat, Oct 9
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Drive For The Cure 250 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access it, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup

2021 Drive For The Cure 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Daniel Hemric 18
4 Josh Berry 1
5 Justin Haley 11
6 Brandon Jones 19
7 Jeb Burton 10
8 Harrison Burton 20
9 Riley Herbst 98
10 Noah Gragson 9
11 Jeremy Clements 51
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Myatt Snider 2
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 Sam Mayer 8
16 Brandon Brown 68
17 Josh Williams 92
18 Ryan Sieg 39
19 Jade Buford 48
20 Alex Labbe 36
21 Tommy Joe Martins 44
22 Brett Moffitt 2
23 J.J. Yeley 99
24 Kyle Weatherman 47
25 Ty Dillon 23
26 Matt Mills 5
27 Ryan Vargas 6
28 Sage Karam 31
29 Will Rodgers 26
30 Joe Graf, Jr. 17
31 Josh Bilicki 7
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
33 Spencer Boyd 52
34 Loris Hezemans 66
35 Landon Cassill 4
36 Stefan Parsons 78
37 Preston Pardus 90
38 Kris Wright 15
39 Gray Gaulding 74
40 Austin Hill 61
41 Timmy Hill 13

