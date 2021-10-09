How to watch the Drive For The Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series wraps up the first round of its playoff with a road course. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Drive For the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBCSports.com/live.

Pole-sitter and playoff points leader Austin Cindric is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +220 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier is second in playoff points and joins Cindric on the front row with +900 odds to win. The second best odds for the race belong to A.J. Allmendinger at +230. He is fourth in playoff points but will start this race in the 14th position. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champion of this race.

How to watch the Drive For the Cure 250

Date: Sat, Oct 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Drive For The Cure 250 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access it, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup