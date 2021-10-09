 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2021 Drive For The Cure 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Drive For The Cure 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Ford, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Emerson Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 28, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 9 with the Drive For The Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 67 laps covering 155.34 miles of the course. This will be the fourth time this race runs on the road course at Charlotte. The fall race at Charlotte has run since 1973, but it had previously run 300 laps at the main speedway. In 2018, they began the race at the Roval road course.

A.J. Allmendinger is the two-time defending champion of the race. Last year he won it on one lap of overtime, with a time of 2:43:05. The previous year he won it with a time of 2:06:30. Chase Briscoe won the first running in 2018 in 1:32:35, although the race was only 55 laps that first year.

Allmendinger has the second best odds to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +230, which is just behind playoff leader and pole-sitter Austin Cindric, who is +220 to win.

More From DraftKings Nation