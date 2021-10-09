Clinching scenarios for NASCAR playoffs ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the next elimination race to help determine who makes it to the round of eight.

No. 1 Denny Hamlin has already secured his spot with two postseason victories, so let’s look at who can join him.

Can clinch with points

Here’s the clinching scenarios for each driver, with the number of points needed, in the event that there’s a repeat winner this weekend or a win by a driver who cannot advance:

2. Kyle Larson - 34 points

3. Joey Lagano - 35 points

4. Brad Keselowski - 35 points

5. Martin Truex Jr. - 36 points

6. Ryan Blaney - 41 points

7. Chase Elliott - 47 points

8. Kyle Busch - 47 points

Here’s the clinching scenarios if either No. 9 Kevin Harvick or a lower-ranked winless driver who can advance wins this weekend:

2. Kyle Larson - 41 points

3. Joey Lagano - 42 points

4. Brad Keselowski - 43 points

5. Martin Truex Jr. - 43 points

6. Ryan Blaney - 48 points

7. Chase Elliott- 53 points

8. Kyle Busch- 54 points

In both scenarios, No. 9 Kevin Harvick, No. 10 Christopher Bell, No. 11 William Byron, and No. 12 Alex Bowman could only clinch with help.

Can clinch with a win

All 11 eligible drivers after Hamlin would automatically qualify for the round of eight with an outright victory this weekend.