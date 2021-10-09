Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 2 via live online stream on TBS

The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday evening at Oracle Park in Game 2 of their National League Division Series. The Giants drew first blood on Friday evening, winning 4-0 behind a dominant 7.2 innings of shutout ball from starter Logan Webb.

First pitch on Saturday is at 9:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Julio Urías and Kevin Gausman will start for LA and San Francisco, respectively. Urías made five starts against the Giants this season and was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA across 29.1 innings pitched. Gausman pitched 14 innings across three starts and was 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA.

The Dodgers are a slim -115 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Giants are -105. The Giants opened as underdogs to win the series but are now a -145 favorite. The Giants won the regular season series 10-9, although the Dodgers outscored them 80-78.

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -115, Giants -105

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app