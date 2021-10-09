Braves vs. Brewers live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 2 via live online stream on TBS

The Milwaukee Brewers drew first blood against the Atlanta Braves in their National League Division Series. The Brewers rode six shutout innings from Corbin Burnes to a 2-1 win in Game 1. Atlanta put two on with one out in the ninth but couldn’t plate the tying run.

The two teams are back on Saturday for Game 2. First pitch from American Family Field is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS. You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Braves will send Max Fried, the NL pitcher of the month for September, to the hill. He owns a 2.57 ERA in three career starts versus Milwaukee. The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff. The right-hander finished the 2021 season with a 2.56 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a .200 opponent batting average; all three marks rank among the top five in the Majors.

The Brewers are favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at -130 while the Braves are +110 underdogs. The Braves are +1.5 on the run line and priced at -195.

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Brandon Woodruff

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Braves +110

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app