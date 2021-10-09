What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The San Francisco Giants got a huge first win on Friday in the 2021 National League Division Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday evening at Oracle Park in San Francisco. First pitch is at 9:07 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS, with a live stream at WatchTBS and through the TBS app.

San Francisco entered the series as a +145 underdog to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook, but comes into Game 2 leading 1-0 and now a -145 favorite to advance. Julio Urías will start for LA while Kevin Gausman will take the mound for San Francisco.

The Giants jumped on top early in Game 1, escaping unscathed from a leadoff Mookie Betts single in the top of the first and then getting two runs in the bottom of the first on a Buster Posey home run. They would add two runs of insurance but the key the rest of the way was Logan Webb’s impressive performance. Webb threw 7.2 innings of shutout ball, giving up five hits and striking out 10. The Dodgers never had a man reach third and aside from a Corey Seager double in the sixth and a Will Smith double in the seventh, LA otherwise never got to second.

The Dodgers are favored once again in Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook, albeit by a much slimmer margin. LA is installed at -115 to win this game while San Francisco is -105. The Giants at +1.5 on the run line are -180. Total runs is installed at 7 with the over juiced to -120.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 2 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 9th

Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app