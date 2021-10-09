What channel is Braves vs. Brewers NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Milwaukee Brewers took care of business in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Corbin Burnes and Charlie Morton both pitched solid over two innings and Milwaukee held off Atlanta late to win 2-1.

The Braves and Brewers will play Game 2 of their National League Division Series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. You can view the game on live stream through WatchTBS or the TBS app.

The Braves will send Max Fried, the NL Pitcher of the Month for September, to the mound. The 27-year-old performed well in his four postseason starts last year, registering a 3.04 ERA and three quality starts. He has been superb during the second half of this season, limiting hitters to a scant .290 slugging percentage. And through six September starts, Fried recorded a 1.54 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and a .490 opponent OPS.

The Brewers will counter with Brandon Woodruff, who will be making his fourth career postseason start, the most recent of which came during the 2020 NL WIld Card series and saw Woodruff allow three earned runs in 4.2 innings. He will likely receive some Cy Young votes because of his overall numbers — 2.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 211 strikeouts in 179.1 innings. But in 19 starts since the beginning of June, his ERA has been nearly a full run higher (3.41).

The Brewers are a -130 favorite to win Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Braves are +110 underdogs.

Braves vs. Brewers Game 2 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 9

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app