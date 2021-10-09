 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Turkish Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A drone photo shows a general view of the Formula 1 DHL Turkish Grand Prix 2020 race track site at Intercity Istanbul Park, on November 7, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One returns after a week of travel and there are seven races remaining. The circuit is in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix, which is the last race before a three-race swing through the Western Hemisphere!

This weekend’s F1 race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, and it is preceded by a round of qualifying on Saturday. The qualifying gets underway at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 with a live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable log-in to stream qualifying, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying lasts approximately an hour. It is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first period is 20 minutes, the second is 15 minutes, and the third is ten minutes. There is an intermission after each of the first two qualifying periods. Five drivers are eliminated from each of the first two periods and times reset at the intermission. The final ten drivers race for the top ten spots in the third qualifying period. It can run up past 9 a.m. ET, but depending on weather, it will last approximately an hour.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the pre-race favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -165. However, defending race champion Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole position with odds at +100.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Oct 9
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Entry List

Position Driver Car No. Time
Position Driver Car No. Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD

