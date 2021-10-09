F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Turkish Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One returns after a week of travel and there are seven races remaining. The circuit is in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix, which is the last race before a three-race swing through the Western Hemisphere!

This weekend’s F1 race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, and it is preceded by a round of qualifying on Saturday. The qualifying gets underway at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 with a live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable log-in to stream qualifying, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying lasts approximately an hour. It is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first period is 20 minutes, the second is 15 minutes, and the third is ten minutes. There is an intermission after each of the first two qualifying periods. Five drivers are eliminated from each of the first two periods and times reset at the intermission. The final ten drivers race for the top ten spots in the third qualifying period. It can run up past 9 a.m. ET, but depending on weather, it will last approximately an hour.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the pre-race favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -165. However, defending race champion Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole position with odds at +100.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Oct 9

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list