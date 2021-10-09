Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 2 of NLDS

There was something poetic about Buster Posey hitting a home run in the first inning of Game 1. The San Francisco Giants showed in Game 1 of the NLDS that they aren’t messing around with this postseason run as they blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

Giants starter Logan Webb gave up five hits in seven and two-thirds innings of work and struck out 10 while allowing no runs. The bullpen closed it out and home runs by Posey, Brandon Crawford and Kris Bryant sealed the win. Walker Buehler took the loss for the Dodgers pitching six and a third and giving up three earned runs on six hits. Giants lead the series 1-0.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 2 moneyline odds

LAD: -115

SF: -105

The Dodgers are sending lefty Julio Urias to the mound in Game 2 to take on right-hander Kevin Gausman for the Giants.

Urias went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA for the Dodgers in the regular season and is making his first start of the postseason. Urias actually has pitched better away from Dodger Stadium, going 13-2 with a 2.71 ERA on the road. Against the Giants this year, Urias went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in five games started. He gave up 31 hits and 11 earned runs over 29.1 innings pitched. The Dodgers haven’t lost back-to-back games since September 8th and 9th against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the Giants, Gausman went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA in the regular season and is making his first start of the postseason. Pitching in the Bay, Gausman went 6-4 at home with a 3.44 ERA. Against the Dodgers in the regular season, he made three starts and went 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA giving up five earned runs on eight hits over 14 innings. Gausman has given up 34 hits over his last five starts for an average of 6.8 hits per game. This Dodgers lineup having only five hits and being shut out in Game 1 seems like an anomaly on both counts. I’d be worried if I was Gausman.

Pick: LAD -115

