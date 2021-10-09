Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Brewers in Game 2 of NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers survived a pitching duel in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday, downing the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to take a 1-0 lead in best-of-five series.

The two squads will meet again at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS. Atlanta will deploy Max Fried to the mound to try to tie the series while the Brew Crew will have Brandon Woodruff starting in front of the home fans.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Brewers Game 2 moneyline odds

ATL: +130

MIL: -130

Game 2 could very well end up being similar to Game 1, with both teams deploying strong starters who could give them 5+ innings if need be. Fried was a Cy Young candidate in his own right this season but don’t be fooled by Woodruff’s 9-10 record. He posted a 2.56 ERA and averaged 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He could very well have the juice to carry the Brewers to a 2-0 series lead.

Pick: Brewers -130

