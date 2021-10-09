Best player prop bets to consider for Braves vs. Brewers in Game 2 in NLDS

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 2 of the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers series in the NLDS. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. The Brewers lead the series 1-0 after winning a 2-1 pitchers’ duel on Friday.

Brandon Woodruff OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)

Woodruff takes the hill for the Brew Crew in Game 2 of the NLDS. He is coming off of four straight losses to end his regular season. In fact, he hasn’t registered a win since August 31st. Over his four September starts, he gave up 22 hits in 22 innings for an average of 5.5 hits per outing. The Braves' four hits in Game 1 were low for them as they are known for putting the ball in play. I think they hit the over on Woodruff even if his outing is short. In the lone outing Woodruff had against the Braves in the regular season, he pitched 5 and a third innings and gave up three earned runs and eight hits.

Austin Riley Total Bases OVER 1.5 (+1.5)

Riley tallied a nice 33/33 line in the regular season between doubles and home runs. A bright spot emerging for the Braves once Ronald Acuna went down with a torn ACL, Riley kept the Braves bats alive. Riley had at least two bases or an extra-base hit in six of the final 10 games that he started. He had one of the Braves four hits in Game 1 and I think he gets to Woodruff for at least two bases in this one.

Kolten Wong OVER 0.5 Hits (-220)

Wong batted leadoff for the Brewers in Game 1 and was held to an 0-4 day at the plate. He did manage to hit .278 in the regular season so this wasn’t a regular occurrence for Wong. The Braves were also the second favorite team for Wong to play this season at least from a batting average perspective. On the season, Wong went 10-22 against the Braves or a batting average of .455 which was his second-highest against a single team in the Majors this year. Wong did go back-to-back games hitless twice in September, but it was a rarity for him. I like Wong to register a hit today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.