Best player prop bets to consider for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 2 in NLDS

The San Francisco Giants claimed Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning 4-0 behind 7.2 shutout innings from Logan Webb. Game 2 gets going Saturday evening and there are some pretty interesting player props out there at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Gausman OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed

Gausman is taking the hill for the Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers were held to only five hits in the first game of the series and all of them came off of the Giants’ starter, Logan Webb. Gausman has allowed at least five hits in nine of his last 12 starts. In September, he allowed 37 hits over six games for an average of 6.2 hits per game. Gausman went 1-1 against the Dodgers in the regular season over three starts. He gave up eight hits and five earned runs over 14 innings of work. I think the Dodgers bats wake up in Game 2.

Brandon Crawford OVER 0.5 Hits

In Game 1, Crawford went 1-4, but his lone hit was a big one. Crawford launched a solo shot in the eighth inning to give the Giants a 3-0 lead at the time. Crawford hit .298 on the season which was the 16th highest batting average in the majors. Against the Dodgers, Crawford went 12-40 which is a batting average of .300. He hit in the three-hole in Game 1, and even though he doesn’t hit lefties as well as right-handed pitchers, if he is in the top half on the batting order again I like his chances to get a hit.

Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Total Bases

Turner was held hitless in Game 1 posting an 0-4 line with two strikeouts that I’m sure he has already forgotten about. Turner lead the majors in batting average in 2021 with a .328 average. Turner hasn’t gone back-to-back games without a hit since September 10th and 11th. After those two games, he put forth a 16-game hit streak. In his final 10 games of the regular season, Turner totaled at least two bases in seven games. He hit .305 against right-handed pitchers in the regular season so I think Turner gets to Gausman in this one.

