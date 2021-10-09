How Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M impacts Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy odds

The No. 1 team in the country is no longer unbeaten. The Alabama Crimson Tide lost 41-38 to the Texas A&M Aggies, turning the college football world upside down in Week 6. The Aggies allowed 21 unanswered points after leading 31-17 but scored 10 points in the final three minutes to get the win. Alabama QB Bryce Young had a big day through the air after a rough start. Let’s look at how this impacts his Heisman campaign.

Young entered this weekend’s play at +120 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s at +125 after the game.

The quarterback threw for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Those are still gaudy numbers and Alabama still controls its own destiny in the SEC. Losing to an unranked team is bad but a road loss to a team that was previously ranked in the top 10 at one point isn’t the worst black mark. Young still has some big games ahead and can still go the SEC title game and College Football Playoff. Heisman success doesn’t necessarily mean team success, but the margin for error is slowly fading after Texas A&M’s upset.