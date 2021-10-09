Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Arkansas?

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels bounced back from bad loss to Alabama with a thrilling 52-51 win over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks, keeping the Rebels in the SEC West conversation and quarterback Matt Corral in the Heisman race.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +200 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is at +220 after the Arkansas game.

The quarterback threw for 287 yards and two scores while adding 93 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. More imporantly, Ole Miss got a win over a ranked team. Corral’s stats have been good this year with 1,497 passing yard and 12 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season. The quarterback also has 255 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, which will boost his stock further.

The Rebels get Tennessee next week, which could be another opportunity for Corral to pad his numbers. The money game is the Magnolia Bowl against LSU. The Tigers have won the last five contests. If Corral can lead Ole Miss to a win, he’ll have his signature moment of the season and gain more momentum heading into the business end of the season.