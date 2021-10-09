Did Spencer Rattler improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Texas?

In all likelihood, the favorite to win the biggest prize in college football is likely done as the starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Spencer Rattler entered this weekend’s play at +2500 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook after starting the season as the favorite to win the award at +600. And the game against Texas on Saturday was to be a showcase for his candidacy.

But Rattler was lifted for freshman Caleb Williams in the second quarter following a 9-16, 112-yard performance with an interception and a lost fumble. Williams came in and guided the Sooners from an 18-point deficit at halftime to an incredible 55-48 win in the Red River Rivalry.

And that’ll do it for Rattler not only for the Heisman, but very likely as the starting quarterback for Oklahoma. He’s eligible for the NFL Draft after this season, but will he want to enter before showcasing what he can do at the college level for one more year? Will he transfer ahead of next season?

Only time will tell. But as of right now, Rattler is now +4000 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook.