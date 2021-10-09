Did Bijan Robinson improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Oklahoma?

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has been electric in the first half of the college football season and coming out of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, he may have booked himself a trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony in December.

The Longhorns may have blown a three-touchdown lead to fall 55-48 to their arch nemesis but Robinson held his own. He spun and juked his way for 137 yards on 20 carries and touchdown in the setback.

Texas may have things that need to be worked out under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, but they certainly have found their bellcow running back. He now as 789 yards and eight rushing touchdowns through six games on the season.

The sophomore entered this weekend’s play at +2500 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook and exited at +1800 odds, sitting just behind Alabama QB Bryce Young (+120), Ole Miss QB Matt Corral (+200), and Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder (+1200) on the leaderboard of Heisman frontrunners.