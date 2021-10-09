Injury tracker for Week 6 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 6 of the 2021 college football season.
No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Alabama
LB Drew Sanders is doubtful with a hand injury
RB Jase McClellan is out for the season with a knee injury
RB Camar Wheaton is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Texas A&M
DB Keldrick Carper is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Brian Williams is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Aki Ogunbiyi is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Brian George is out for the season with an undisclosed injury
OL Luke Matthews is out for the season with an undisclosed injury
DB Myles Jones is out for the season with a foot injury
WR Caleb Chapman is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Chase Lane is questionable with an undisclosed injury
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn
Georgia
QB JT Daniels is doubtful with a back injury
CB Jalen Kimber is out with a shoulder injury
LB Rian Davis is out with a quadricep injury
TE Darnell Washington is probable with a foot injury
WR Arian Smith is questionable with a knee injury
DL Julian Rochester is questionable with a knee injury
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable with an ankle injury
DB Tykee Smith is questionable with a foot injury
WR Arik Gilbert is out indefinitely with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury
Auburn
DE T.D. Moultry is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Tar’varish Dawson Jr. is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
DT Zykeivous Walker is questionable with an arm injury
LB Owen Pappoe is questionable with a leg injury
K Ben Patton is questionable with a lower body injury
No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 4 Iowa
Penn State
OL Sal Wormley is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Iowa
No new injuries to report
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl)
Oklahoma
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable with an undisclosed injury
CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed injury
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury
WR Cody Jackson is questionable with a personal issue
Texas
OL Denzel Okafor is out for the season with an undisclosed injury
DB Jahdae Barron is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Josh Thompson is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State
Maryland
WR Dontay Demus Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury
Ohio State
S Jantzen Dunn is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB Treveyon Henderson is probable with an undisclosed injury
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed injury
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DE Tyreke Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury
No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska
Michigan
WR Roman Wilson is questionable with a wrist injury
Nebraska
No new injuries to report
Boise State vs. No. 10 BYU
Boise State
DE Aisa Kelemete is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DE Shane Irwin is questionable with an undisclosed injury
NT Scale Igiehon is questionable with a personal issue
NT Herbert Gums Jr. is questionable with a knee injury
WR Stefan Cobbs is questionable with an ankle injury
DT Divine Obichere is questionable with a shoulder injury
OL Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury
NT Keeghan Freeborn is questionable with an ankle injury
BYU
OL Harris LaChance is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Jaques Wilson is questionable with an undisclosed injury
QB Jaren Hall is probable with an undisclosed injury
DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury
TE Masen Wake is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL James Empey is questionable with an undisclosed injury
QB Baylor Romney is questionable with a head injury
WR Kody Epps is out indefinitely with a foot injury
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers
Michigan State
WR Ricky White is out indefinitely with a personal issue
LB Carson Casteel is out indefinitely with a leg injury
QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury
RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury
TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury
Rutgers
WR Bo Melton is questionable with a shoulder injury
OL Raiqwon O’Neal is out indefinitely with a leg injury
No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss
Arkansas
No new injuries to report
Ole Miss
OL Caleb Warren is out indefinitely with an ankle injury
RB Jerrion Ealy is questionable with a concussion
TE Casey Kelly is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Jonathan Mingo is out indefinitely with a foot injury
No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech
Notre Dame
TE Michael Mayer is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury
RB Logan Diggs is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
RB C’Bo Flemister is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
DL Kurt Hinish is questionable with a concussion
OL Tosh Baker is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Virginia Tech
DL Emmanuel Belmar is questionable with a concussion
WR Jaylen Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury
LSU vs. No. 16 Kentucky
LSU
T Cameron Wire is questionable with an undisclosed injury
CB Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely with a foot injury
LB Jared Small is out for the season with an undisclosed injury
DT Joseph Evans is out with an undisclosed injury
WR Koy Moore is probable with an undisclosed injury
WR Trey Palmer is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Major Burns is out with an undisclosed injury
Kentucky
WR Josh Ali is out with an undisclosed injury
NT Marquan McCall is out with a leg injury
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
Wake Forest
DB Nasir Greer is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DL Miles Fox is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Tyriq Hardimon is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL CJ Elmonus is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Evan Slocum is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Syracuse
OL Darius Tisdale is questionable with a lower body injury
TE Luke Benson is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Taj Harris is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Florida
Vanderbilt
No new injuries to report
Florida
CB Kaiir Elam is questionable with an undisclosed injury
No. 24 SMU vs. Navy
SMU
RB TJ McDaniel is out indefinitely with an ankle injury
RB Ulysses Bentley IV is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Navy
S Mitchell West is questionable with a leg injury
New Mexico vs. No. 25 San Diego State
New Mexico
QB Isaiah Chavez is out indefinitely with a concussion
WR Elijah Queen is questionable with an illness
WR Keyonta Lanier is questionable with an illness
San Diego State
QB Jordan Brookshire is probable with a foot injury
RB Greg Bell is probable with an upper body injury
Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Wisconsin
NT Keeanu Benton is questionable with an undisclosed injury
TE Jake Ferguson is probable with a chest injury
QB Graham Mertz is probable with a chest injury
LS Duncan McKinley is out for the season with a leg injury
LB Aaron Witt is out with an undisclosed injury
LB Jordan Turner is out with an undisclosed injury
CB Semar Melvin is questionable with an undisclosed injury
S Tyler Mais is questionable with an undisclosed injury
TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an undisclosed injury
CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury
CB Faion Hicks is questionable with an undisclosed injury
FB Quan Easterling is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Joe Tippmann is questionable with an eye injury
Illinois
LB Seth Coleman is probable with a leg injury
DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB Mike Epstein is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Devon Witherspoon is questionable with an undisclosed injury
LB Jake Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury
WR Marquez Beason is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury
Virginia vs. Louisville
Virginia
TE Jelani Woods is questionable with a leg injury
LB Hunter Stewart is questionable with a leg injury
K Justin Duenkel is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DL Adeeb Atariwa is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Louisville
DL Ashton Gillotte is questionable with an undisclosed injury
QB Malik Cunningham is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Renato Brown is questionable with a knee injury
UCLA vs. Arizona
UCLA
No new injuries to report
Arizona
QB Will Plummer is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Central Michigan vs. Ohio
Central Michigan
QB Daniel Richardson is questionable with a shoulder injury
QB John Keller is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
RB Kobe Lewis is out indefinitely with a knee injury
DB Willie Reid is out indefinitely with a personal issue
DB Dishon McNary is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Ohio
OL Nick Sink is out indefinitely with a knee injury
LB Keye Thompson is out indefinitely with a knee injury
UConn vs. UMass
UConn
OL Ryan Van Demark is out indefinitely with an illness
OL Will Meyer is out indefinitely with an illness
QB Tyler Phommachanh is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury
UMass
RB Kay’Ron Adams is out for the season with an ankle injury
WR Jamir Roberts is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Brian Parish is questionable with an undisclosed injury
OL Reggie Marks III is questionable with an undisclosed injury
LB Drew Harvey is questionable with an undisclosed injury
CB Josh Wallace is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan
Miami (OH)
DB Sterling Weatherford is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB Jaylon Bester is questionable with an undisclosed injury
TE Andrew Homer is questionable with an undisclosed injury
QB Brett Gabbert is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Eastern Michigan
No injuries to report
San Jose State vs. Colorado State
San Jose State
QB Nick Starkel is questionable with an arm injury
Colorado State
WR Dante Wright is questionable with a knee injury
RB David Bailey is questionable with a leg injury
UTEP vs. Southern Miss
UTEP
RB Quardraiz Wadley is doubtful with a knee injury
Southern Miss
QB Ty Keyes is out indefinitely with a lower body
QB Trey Lowe is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Georgia State
No injuries to report
Louisiana-Monroe
QB Rhett Rodriguez is out indefinitely with a lung injury