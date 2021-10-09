Injury tracker for Week 6 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 6 of the 2021 college football season.

Alabama

LB Drew Sanders is doubtful with a hand injury

RB Jase McClellan is out for the season with a knee injury

RB Camar Wheaton is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Texas A&M

DB Keldrick Carper is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Brian Williams is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Aki Ogunbiyi is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Brian George is out for the season with an undisclosed injury

OL Luke Matthews is out for the season with an undisclosed injury

DB Myles Jones is out for the season with a foot injury

WR Caleb Chapman is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Chase Lane is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Georgia

QB JT Daniels is doubtful with a back injury

CB Jalen Kimber is out with a shoulder injury

LB Rian Davis is out with a quadricep injury

TE Darnell Washington is probable with a foot injury

WR Arian Smith is questionable with a knee injury

DL Julian Rochester is questionable with a knee injury

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable with an ankle injury

DB Tykee Smith is questionable with a foot injury

WR Arik Gilbert is out indefinitely with a personal issue

WR Dominick Blaylock is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury

Auburn

DE T.D. Moultry is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Tar’varish Dawson Jr. is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

DT Zykeivous Walker is questionable with an arm injury

LB Owen Pappoe is questionable with a leg injury

K Ben Patton is questionable with a lower body injury

Penn State

OL Sal Wormley is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Iowa

No new injuries to report

Oklahoma

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Kendall Dennis is questionable with an undisclosed injury

CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury

WR Cody Jackson is questionable with a personal issue

Texas

OL Denzel Okafor is out for the season with an undisclosed injury

DB Jahdae Barron is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Josh Thompson is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Maryland

WR Dontay Demus Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury

Ohio State

S Jantzen Dunn is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury

RB Treveyon Henderson is probable with an undisclosed injury

OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DE Tyreke Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Michigan

WR Roman Wilson is questionable with a wrist injury

Nebraska

No new injuries to report

Boise State vs. No. 10 BYU

Boise State

DE Aisa Kelemete is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DE Shane Irwin is questionable with an undisclosed injury

NT Scale Igiehon is questionable with a personal issue

NT Herbert Gums Jr. is questionable with a knee injury

WR Stefan Cobbs is questionable with an ankle injury

DT Divine Obichere is questionable with a shoulder injury

OL Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury

NT Keeghan Freeborn is questionable with an ankle injury

BYU

OL Harris LaChance is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Jaques Wilson is questionable with an undisclosed injury

QB Jaren Hall is probable with an undisclosed injury

DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury

TE Masen Wake is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL James Empey is questionable with an undisclosed injury

QB Baylor Romney is questionable with a head injury

WR Kody Epps is out indefinitely with a foot injury

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Michigan State

WR Ricky White is out indefinitely with a personal issue

LB Carson Casteel is out indefinitely with a leg injury

QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury

RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury

TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury

Rutgers

WR Bo Melton is questionable with a shoulder injury

OL Raiqwon O’Neal is out indefinitely with a leg injury

Arkansas

No new injuries to report

Ole Miss

OL Caleb Warren is out indefinitely with an ankle injury

RB Jerrion Ealy is questionable with a concussion

TE Casey Kelly is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Jonathan Mingo is out indefinitely with a foot injury

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame

TE Michael Mayer is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury

RB Logan Diggs is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

RB C’Bo Flemister is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury

DL Kurt Hinish is questionable with a concussion

OL Tosh Baker is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Virginia Tech

DL Emmanuel Belmar is questionable with a concussion

WR Jaylen Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LSU

T Cameron Wire is questionable with an undisclosed injury

CB Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely with a foot injury

LB Jared Small is out for the season with an undisclosed injury

DT Joseph Evans is out with an undisclosed injury

WR Koy Moore is probable with an undisclosed injury

WR Trey Palmer is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Major Burns is out with an undisclosed injury

Kentucky

WR Josh Ali is out with an undisclosed injury

NT Marquan McCall is out with a leg injury

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DL Miles Fox is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Tyriq Hardimon is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL CJ Elmonus is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Evan Slocum is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Syracuse

OL Darius Tisdale is questionable with a lower body injury

TE Luke Benson is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Taj Harris is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Vanderbilt

No new injuries to report

Florida

CB Kaiir Elam is questionable with an undisclosed injury

SMU

RB TJ McDaniel is out indefinitely with an ankle injury

RB Ulysses Bentley IV is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Navy

S Mitchell West is questionable with a leg injury

New Mexico

QB Isaiah Chavez is out indefinitely with a concussion

WR Elijah Queen is questionable with an illness

WR Keyonta Lanier is questionable with an illness

San Diego State

QB Jordan Brookshire is probable with a foot injury

RB Greg Bell is probable with an upper body injury

Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Wisconsin

NT Keeanu Benton is questionable with an undisclosed injury

TE Jake Ferguson is probable with a chest injury

QB Graham Mertz is probable with a chest injury

LS Duncan McKinley is out for the season with a leg injury

LB Aaron Witt is out with an undisclosed injury

LB Jordan Turner is out with an undisclosed injury

CB Semar Melvin is questionable with an undisclosed injury

S Tyler Mais is questionable with an undisclosed injury

TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an undisclosed injury

CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury

CB Faion Hicks is questionable with an undisclosed injury

FB Quan Easterling is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Joe Tippmann is questionable with an eye injury

Illinois

LB Seth Coleman is probable with a leg injury

DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable with an undisclosed injury

RB Mike Epstein is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Devon Witherspoon is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LB Jake Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Marquez Beason is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury

Virginia vs. Louisville

Virginia

TE Jelani Woods is questionable with a leg injury

LB Hunter Stewart is questionable with a leg injury

K Justin Duenkel is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DL Adeeb Atariwa is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Louisville

DL Ashton Gillotte is questionable with an undisclosed injury

QB Malik Cunningham is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Renato Brown is questionable with a knee injury

UCLA vs. Arizona

UCLA

No new injuries to report

Arizona

QB Will Plummer is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Central Michigan

QB Daniel Richardson is questionable with a shoulder injury

QB John Keller is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

RB Kobe Lewis is out indefinitely with a knee injury

DB Willie Reid is out indefinitely with a personal issue

DB Dishon McNary is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Ohio

OL Nick Sink is out indefinitely with a knee injury

LB Keye Thompson is out indefinitely with a knee injury

UConn vs. UMass

UConn

OL Ryan Van Demark is out indefinitely with an illness

OL Will Meyer is out indefinitely with an illness

QB Tyler Phommachanh is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury

UMass

RB Kay’Ron Adams is out for the season with an ankle injury

WR Jamir Roberts is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Brian Parish is questionable with an undisclosed injury

OL Reggie Marks III is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LB Drew Harvey is questionable with an undisclosed injury

CB Josh Wallace is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Miami (OH)

DB Sterling Weatherford is questionable with an undisclosed injury

RB Jaylon Bester is questionable with an undisclosed injury

TE Andrew Homer is questionable with an undisclosed injury

QB Brett Gabbert is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Eastern Michigan

No injuries to report

San Jose State vs. Colorado State

San Jose State

QB Nick Starkel is questionable with an arm injury

Colorado State

WR Dante Wright is questionable with a knee injury

RB David Bailey is questionable with a leg injury

UTEP vs. Southern Miss

UTEP

RB Quardraiz Wadley is doubtful with a knee injury

Southern Miss

QB Ty Keyes is out indefinitely with a lower body

QB Trey Lowe is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Georgia State

No injuries to report

Louisiana-Monroe

QB Rhett Rodriguez is out indefinitely with a lung injury