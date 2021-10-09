College football picks and best bets for Week 6

Your friendly DraftKings Nation college football staff has OPINIONS on this week’s action. We get into it here.

LSU +3.5 at Kentucky

Yes, Kentucky is an adorable story. And they should be glad they finally beat Florida at home for the first time since the Reagan Administration. But that was more about UF’s poor play than UK’s quality, and by the stats UF wins that game most of the time.

Enter LSU, who is one spot behind the Wildcats in overall SP+, and light years ahead on cumulative talent with a very young team. A tough-luck loss to Auburn shouldn’t be a diversion here.

Sometimes records lie. This game should be a pick ‘em in Lexington, so we’ll gladly take a field goal and a hook.

Tennessee -10.5 vs. South Carolina

Now that UT seems to have found its footing and a steady quarterback in Va. Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, we can focus on South Carolina really sucking out loud. The wins are Eastern Illinois, Troy, and East Carolina. Everyone loses to Georgia, but that not great Kentucky team above came into Columbia and won 16-10 as well.

An SEC team that’s 101st in SP+ offense shouldn’t ever happen, but that’s where the Gamecocks are. They get rolled in Knoxville today.

A&M might have the highest-paid coach in the SEC, but the one that’s 24-0 against his former assistants is laying more than three scores here.

Zach Calzada just isn’t SEC ready (dead last in the league in completion percentage), and the Bama defense shall take no plays off in Kyle Field. I hope they left enough paint after they put the stripes on the field for a chalk outline of where Calzada’s body will be after the Tide defense is done with him.

Bonus bet: Bama -11.5 first half is a nice way to win this game twice.

TCU (2-2) has a pair of one-score losses to No. 24 SMU and No. 21 Texas. Texas Tech (4-1) beat an unranked West Virginia on the road by three, smoked Houston and FIU.

They also lost to that same Texas team SEVENTY TO THIRTY FIVE, and beat FCS’s Stephen F. Austin by a massive margin. 28-22.

Red Raiders? More like Red Fraiders because no one should bet this. Frogs by a bunch.

