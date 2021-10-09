How to watch Fowler vs. Smith via live online stream

We get a fun appetizer on Saturday afternoon across the pond in advance of the Fury-Wilder heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas. Anthony Fowler puts his WBA International junior middleweight title on the line when he faces Liam Smith in Liverpool, England.

The main card kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to begin in the 5 p.m. hour. The full card will air exclusively on DAZN.

This is a busy card with three separate title fights. Along with Fowler, we get Ted Cheeseman defending his British junior middleweight title against Troy Williamson and Shannon Courtenay battling Jamie Mitchell for the vacant WBA World bantamweight title. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds for that last fight, installing Courtenay as a sizable -310 favorite

Full Card