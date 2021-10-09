Full undercard for Smith vs. Fowler junior middlweight fight in Liverpool

We get a battle of British contenders on Saturday afternoon as fight fans prepare for Saturday evening’s heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Anthony Fowler and Liam Smith top a card out of Liverpool, England with Fowler’s WBA International junior middleweight title on the line.

The main event will start sometime in the 5 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 2 p.m. and will air via live stream on DAZN.

It’s a busy card and should be a fun environment. Fowler and Smith are both Liverpool-natives so the crowd could be split pretty evenly. The card also features Ted Cheeseman putting his British junior middleweight title on the line vs. Troy Williamson. British Olympian Peter McGrail is making his pro debut on the card, facing Ed Harrison in a junior lightweight bout.

Full Card for Fowler vs. Smith