 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full undercard for Smith vs. Fowler junior middlweight fight in Liverpool

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Anthony Fowler fights Liam Smith in a junior middlweight title bout on Saturday afternoon.

By David Fucillo
Liam Smith, Eddie Hearn and Anthony Fowler during a public weigh-in at the Hilton Liverpool City Centre, UK. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

We get a battle of British contenders on Saturday afternoon as fight fans prepare for Saturday evening’s heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Anthony Fowler and Liam Smith top a card out of Liverpool, England with Fowler’s WBA International junior middleweight title on the line.

The main event will start sometime in the 5 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 2 p.m. and will air via live stream on DAZN.

It’s a busy card and should be a fun environment. Fowler and Smith are both Liverpool-natives so the crowd could be split pretty evenly. The card also features Ted Cheeseman putting his British junior middleweight title on the line vs. Troy Williamson. British Olympian Peter McGrail is making his pro debut on the card, facing Ed Harrison in a junior lightweight bout.

Full Card for Fowler vs. Smith

  • Anthony Fowler vs. Liam Smith, for Fowler’s WBA International junior middleweight
  • Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson, for Cheeseman’s British junior middleweight title
  • Shannon Courtenay vs. Jamie Mitchell, for vacant WBA World bantamweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Ed Harrison, junior lightweight
  • Kieron Conway vs. JJ Metcalf, junior middleweight
  • Luke Willis vs. Rylan Charlton, lightweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Kamil Sokolowski, heavyweight
  • Robbie Davis Jr., vs. Jonny Phillips, junior welterweight
  • Blane Hyland vs. Santiago San Eusebio, bantamweight

More From DraftKings Nation