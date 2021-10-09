Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule for Week 6 of college football

Though we have plenty of teams on a bye week, there are still plenty of marquee matchups for Week 6 of college football.

The Top 5 rarely face each other midseason outside of the SEC, but today in Kinnick Stadium the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in what might be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes bring in one of the most impressive defenses in college football, while Penn State’s offense has been showing increased efficiency this season.

Also in College Station, Nick Saban looks to make it 25-0 against his old assistant coaches as Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The oddsmakers don’t make this much of a contest, and backup A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will have a tough road to hoe as the starter in what should be another showcase for Heisman favorite Bryce Young..

Here are the complete odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 6 of college football as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9:

Week 6 SuperGrid Teams Time/TV Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Teams Time/TV Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Oklahoma 12pm -3.5 48% 53% Over 65.0 80% 75% Texas ABC +3.5 52% 47% Under 65.0 20% 25% Maryland 12pm +21.5 10% 15% Over 71.5 37% 31% Ohio State Fox -21.5 90% 85% Under 71.5 63% 69% Vanderbilt 12pm +39 26% 46% Over 60.0 58% 73% Florida SECN -39 74% 54% Under 60.0 42% 27% Akron 12pm +14 40% 42% Over 46.0 71% 66% Bowling Green ESPN+ -14 60% 58% Under 46.0 29% 34% Northern Illinois 12pm +13 24% 27% Over 51.0 31% 88% Toledo CBSSN -13 76% 73% Under 51.0 69% 12% South Carolina 12pm +10.5 21% 18% Over 57.0 71% 44% Tennessee ESPN2 -10.5 79% 82% Under 57.0 29% 56% West Virginia 12pm +2 44% 32% Over 44.0 79% 90% Baylor FS1 -2 56% 68% Under 44.0 21% 10% Georgia Tech 12:30pm -4.5 61% 83% Over 60.5 63% 52% Duke ESPN3 +4.5 39% 17% Under 60.5 37% 48% Old Dominion 2pm +21 15% 29% Over 64.0 31% 57% Marshall CBS App -21 85% 71% Under 64.0 69% 43% Virginia 2pm +2.5 47% 31% Over 69.5 74% 41% Louisville ACCN -2.5 53% 69% Under 69.5 26% 59% Ball State 3:30pm +12.5 21% 32% Over 57.5 60% 68% Western Michigan ESPNU -12.5 79% 68% Under 57.5 40% 32% Central Michigan 3:30pm -5 34% 74% Over 57.5 40% 83% Ohio ESPN+ +5 66% 26% Under 57.5 60% 17% Florida Atlantic 3:30pm +4 82% 34% Over 49.5 32% 61% UAB Stadium -4 18% 66% Under 49.5 68% 39% Florida State 3:30pm +17.5 37% 47% Over 64.0 34% 52% North Carolina ESPN -17.5 63% 53% Under 64.0 66% 48% Miami OH 3:30pm -2 75% 52% Over 58.5 46% 37% Eastern Michigan ESPN+ +2 25% 48% Under 58.5 54% 63% Middle Tennessee 3:30pm +19.5 26% 24% Over 58.5 38% 75% Liberty ESPN3 -19.5 74% 76% Under 58.5 62% 25% San Jose State 3:30pm +2.5 19% 38% Over 44.5 38% 80% Colorado State FS1 -2.5 81% 62% Under 44.5 62% 20% UConn 3:30pm -3 78% 86% Over 57.0 83% 39% Massachusetts No. Don't. +3 22% 14% Under 57.0 17% 61% Wisconsin 3:30pm -11 73% 64% Over 42.0 31% 63% Illinois BTN +11 27% 36% Under 42.0 69% 37% Georgia 3:30pm OTB Over 46.5 57% 62% Auburn CBS Under 46.5 43% 38% SMU 3:30pm -13.5 78% 76% Over 56.5 83% 84% Navy CBSSN +13.5 22% 24% Under 56.5 17% 16% Boise State 3:30pm +6.5 10% 12% Over 58.0 55% 59% BYU ABC -6.5 90% 88% Under 58.0 45% 41% Penn State 4:00pm +2.5 31% 30% Over 41.0 55% 64% Iowa Fox -2.5 69% 70% Under 41.0 45% 36% North Texas 7:00pm +18.5 30% 19% Over 69.5 72% 25% Missouri SECN -18.5 70% 81% Under 69.5 28% 75% Oregon State 4:00pm -3.5 88% 84% Over 60.0 14% 55% Washington State Pac12N +3.5 12% 16% Under 60.0 86% 45% East Carolina 7:00pm +10 69% 53% OTB UCF ESPN+ -10 31% 47% Buffalo 7:00pm +6.5 43% 59% Over 65.0 64% 32% Kent State ESPNU -6.5 57% 41% Under 65.0 36% 68% Georgia Southern 7:00pm +5.5 13% 45% Over 50.5 45% 21% Troy ESPN+ -5.5 87% 55% Under 50.5 55% 79% South Alabama 7:00pm -3.5 94% 95% Over 52.5 30% 54% Texas State ESPN+ +3.5 6% 5% Under 52.5 70% 46% TCU 7:00pm -2.5 48% 64% Over 60.5 40% 82% Texas Tech ESPN +2.5 52% 36% Under 60.5 60% 18% UTEP 7:00pm -2 83% 81% Over 45.0 44% 19% Southern Mississippi ESPN3 +2 17% 19% Under 45.0 56% 81% UTSA 7:00pm +3 47% 59% Over 71.5 87% 73% Western Kentucky Stadium -3 53% 41% Under 71.5 13% 27% Wyoming 7:00pm +5 27% 35% Over 46.5 5% 48% Air Force CBSSN -5 73% 65% Under 46.5 95% 52% Notre Dame 7:30pm -1 66% 74% Over 47.0 33% 64% Virginia Tech ACCN +1 34% 26% Under 47.0 67% 36% Michigan 7:30pm -2.5 87% 87% Over 50.0 12% 38% Nebraska ABC +2.5 13% 13% Under 50.0 88% 62% LSU 7:30pm +2.5 44% 41% Over 50.5 8% 65% Kentucky SECN -2.5 56% 59% Under 50.5 92% 35% Alabama 8:00pm -18 95% 93% Over 51.0 87% 92% Texas A&M CBS +18 5% 7% Under 51.0 13% 8% Georgia State 8:00pm -16 69% 63% Over 49.5 10% 24% ULM ESPN3 +16 31% 37% Under 49.5 90% 76% Utah 8:00pm +3 48% 22% Over 53.0 66% 87% USC Fox -3 52% 78% Under 53.0 34% 13% Memphis 9:00pm +3 85% 86% Over 61.0 24% 61% Tulsa ESPN2 -3 15% 14% Under 61.0 76% 39% New Mexico State 9:00pm +29 92% 60% Over 64.5 88% 45% Nevada FS1 -29 8% 40% Under 64.5 12% 55% UCLA 10:30pm -16 82% 83% Over 61.0 61% 67% Arizona ESPN +16 18% 17% Under 61.0 39% 33% New Mexico 10:30pm +19.5 17% 12% Over 42.5 15% 81% San Diego State CBSSN -19.5 83% 88% Under 42.5 85% 19%

