Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule for Week 6 of college football

Though we have plenty of teams on a bye week, there are still plenty of marquee matchups for Week 6 of college football.
The Top 5 rarely face each other midseason outside of the SEC, but today in Kinnick Stadium the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in what might be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes bring in one of the most impressive defenses in college football, while Penn State’s offense has been showing increased efficiency this season.
Also in College Station, Nick Saban looks to make it 25-0 against his old assistant coaches as Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The oddsmakers don’t make this much of a contest, and backup A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will have a tough road to hoe as the starter in what should be another showcase for Heisman favorite Bryce Young..
Here are the complete odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 6 of college football as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9:
Week 6 SuperGrid
|Teams
|Time/TV
|Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Teams
|Time/TV
|Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Oklahoma
|12pm
|-3.5
|48%
|53%
|Over 65.0
|80%
|75%
|Texas
|ABC
|+3.5
|52%
|47%
|Under 65.0
|20%
|25%
|Maryland
|12pm
|+21.5
|10%
|15%
|Over 71.5
|37%
|31%
|Ohio State
|Fox
|-21.5
|90%
|85%
|Under 71.5
|63%
|69%
|Vanderbilt
|12pm
|+39
|26%
|46%
|Over 60.0
|58%
|73%
|Florida
|SECN
|-39
|74%
|54%
|Under 60.0
|42%
|27%
|Akron
|12pm
|+14
|40%
|42%
|Over 46.0
|71%
|66%
|Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|-14
|60%
|58%
|Under 46.0
|29%
|34%
|Northern Illinois
|12pm
|+13
|24%
|27%
|Over 51.0
|31%
|88%
|Toledo
|CBSSN
|-13
|76%
|73%
|Under 51.0
|69%
|12%
|South Carolina
|12pm
|+10.5
|21%
|18%
|Over 57.0
|71%
|44%
|Tennessee
|ESPN2
|-10.5
|79%
|82%
|Under 57.0
|29%
|56%
|West Virginia
|12pm
|+2
|44%
|32%
|Over 44.0
|79%
|90%
|Baylor
|FS1
|-2
|56%
|68%
|Under 44.0
|21%
|10%
|Georgia Tech
|12:30pm
|-4.5
|61%
|83%
|Over 60.5
|63%
|52%
|Duke
|ESPN3
|+4.5
|39%
|17%
|Under 60.5
|37%
|48%
|Old Dominion
|2pm
|+21
|15%
|29%
|Over 64.0
|31%
|57%
|Marshall
|CBS App
|-21
|85%
|71%
|Under 64.0
|69%
|43%
|Virginia
|2pm
|+2.5
|47%
|31%
|Over 69.5
|74%
|41%
|Louisville
|ACCN
|-2.5
|53%
|69%
|Under 69.5
|26%
|59%
|Ball State
|3:30pm
|+12.5
|21%
|32%
|Over 57.5
|60%
|68%
|Western Michigan
|ESPNU
|-12.5
|79%
|68%
|Under 57.5
|40%
|32%
|Central Michigan
|3:30pm
|-5
|34%
|74%
|Over 57.5
|40%
|83%
|Ohio
|ESPN+
|+5
|66%
|26%
|Under 57.5
|60%
|17%
|Florida Atlantic
|3:30pm
|+4
|82%
|34%
|Over 49.5
|32%
|61%
|UAB
|Stadium
|-4
|18%
|66%
|Under 49.5
|68%
|39%
|Florida State
|3:30pm
|+17.5
|37%
|47%
|Over 64.0
|34%
|52%
|North Carolina
|ESPN
|-17.5
|63%
|53%
|Under 64.0
|66%
|48%
|Miami OH
|3:30pm
|-2
|75%
|52%
|Over 58.5
|46%
|37%
|Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|+2
|25%
|48%
|Under 58.5
|54%
|63%
|Middle Tennessee
|3:30pm
|+19.5
|26%
|24%
|Over 58.5
|38%
|75%
|Liberty
|ESPN3
|-19.5
|74%
|76%
|Under 58.5
|62%
|25%
|San Jose State
|3:30pm
|+2.5
|19%
|38%
|Over 44.5
|38%
|80%
|Colorado State
|FS1
|-2.5
|81%
|62%
|Under 44.5
|62%
|20%
|UConn
|3:30pm
|-3
|78%
|86%
|Over 57.0
|83%
|39%
|Massachusetts
|No. Don't.
|+3
|22%
|14%
|Under 57.0
|17%
|61%
|Wisconsin
|3:30pm
|-11
|73%
|64%
|Over 42.0
|31%
|63%
|Illinois
|BTN
|+11
|27%
|36%
|Under 42.0
|69%
|37%
|Georgia
|3:30pm
|OTB
|Over 46.5
|57%
|62%
|Auburn
|CBS
|Under 46.5
|43%
|38%
|SMU
|3:30pm
|-13.5
|78%
|76%
|Over 56.5
|83%
|84%
|Navy
|CBSSN
|+13.5
|22%
|24%
|Under 56.5
|17%
|16%
|Boise State
|3:30pm
|+6.5
|10%
|12%
|Over 58.0
|55%
|59%
|BYU
|ABC
|-6.5
|90%
|88%
|Under 58.0
|45%
|41%
|Penn State
|4:00pm
|+2.5
|31%
|30%
|Over 41.0
|55%
|64%
|Iowa
|Fox
|-2.5
|69%
|70%
|Under 41.0
|45%
|36%
|North Texas
|7:00pm
|+18.5
|30%
|19%
|Over 69.5
|72%
|25%
|Missouri
|SECN
|-18.5
|70%
|81%
|Under 69.5
|28%
|75%
|Oregon State
|4:00pm
|-3.5
|88%
|84%
|Over 60.0
|14%
|55%
|Washington State
|Pac12N
|+3.5
|12%
|16%
|Under 60.0
|86%
|45%
|East Carolina
|7:00pm
|+10
|69%
|53%
|OTB
|UCF
|ESPN+
|-10
|31%
|47%
|Buffalo
|7:00pm
|+6.5
|43%
|59%
|Over 65.0
|64%
|32%
|Kent State
|ESPNU
|-6.5
|57%
|41%
|Under 65.0
|36%
|68%
|Georgia Southern
|7:00pm
|+5.5
|13%
|45%
|Over 50.5
|45%
|21%
|Troy
|ESPN+
|-5.5
|87%
|55%
|Under 50.5
|55%
|79%
|South Alabama
|7:00pm
|-3.5
|94%
|95%
|Over 52.5
|30%
|54%
|Texas State
|ESPN+
|+3.5
|6%
|5%
|Under 52.5
|70%
|46%
|TCU
|7:00pm
|-2.5
|48%
|64%
|Over 60.5
|40%
|82%
|Texas Tech
|ESPN
|+2.5
|52%
|36%
|Under 60.5
|60%
|18%
|UTEP
|7:00pm
|-2
|83%
|81%
|Over 45.0
|44%
|19%
|Southern Mississippi
|ESPN3
|+2
|17%
|19%
|Under 45.0
|56%
|81%
|UTSA
|7:00pm
|+3
|47%
|59%
|Over 71.5
|87%
|73%
|Western Kentucky
|Stadium
|-3
|53%
|41%
|Under 71.5
|13%
|27%
|Wyoming
|7:00pm
|+5
|27%
|35%
|Over 46.5
|5%
|48%
|Air Force
|CBSSN
|-5
|73%
|65%
|Under 46.5
|95%
|52%
|Notre Dame
|7:30pm
|-1
|66%
|74%
|Over 47.0
|33%
|64%
|Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|+1
|34%
|26%
|Under 47.0
|67%
|36%
|Michigan
|7:30pm
|-2.5
|87%
|87%
|Over 50.0
|12%
|38%
|Nebraska
|ABC
|+2.5
|13%
|13%
|Under 50.0
|88%
|62%
|LSU
|7:30pm
|+2.5
|44%
|41%
|Over 50.5
|8%
|65%
|Kentucky
|SECN
|-2.5
|56%
|59%
|Under 50.5
|92%
|35%
|Alabama
|8:00pm
|-18
|95%
|93%
|Over 51.0
|87%
|92%
|Texas A&M
|CBS
|+18
|5%
|7%
|Under 51.0
|13%
|8%
|Georgia State
|8:00pm
|-16
|69%
|63%
|Over 49.5
|10%
|24%
|ULM
|ESPN3
|+16
|31%
|37%
|Under 49.5
|90%
|76%
|Utah
|8:00pm
|+3
|48%
|22%
|Over 53.0
|66%
|87%
|USC
|Fox
|-3
|52%
|78%
|Under 53.0
|34%
|13%
|Memphis
|9:00pm
|+3
|85%
|86%
|Over 61.0
|24%
|61%
|Tulsa
|ESPN2
|-3
|15%
|14%
|Under 61.0
|76%
|39%
|New Mexico State
|9:00pm
|+29
|92%
|60%
|Over 64.5
|88%
|45%
|Nevada
|FS1
|-29
|8%
|40%
|Under 64.5
|12%
|55%
|UCLA
|10:30pm
|-16
|82%
|83%
|Over 61.0
|61%
|67%
|Arizona
|ESPN
|+16
|18%
|17%
|Under 61.0
|39%
|33%
|New Mexico
|10:30pm
|+19.5
|17%
|12%
|Over 42.5
|15%
|81%
|San Diego State
|CBSSN
|-19.5
|83%
|88%
|Under 42.5
|85%
|19%
