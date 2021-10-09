 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor scores on 75-yard pass on second play vs. West Virginia, Mountaineers respond fast

It’s an Over Fest in Mo’Town early!

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Quarterback Gerry Bohanon of the Baylor Bears in action during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Check this out from the Baylor Bears, as Gerry Bohanon finds Tyquan Thronton on the second play of the game for a 75-yard touchdown at West Virginia.

West Virginia fans online are starting to get a little bit antsy about the slow development of the program under Neal Brown and were audibly groaning at this TD.

The Mountaineers responded quickly, however, as a 53-yard reception by Sam James set up a 12-yard Jarret Doege to Sean Ryan touchdown pass.

With the focus of the Big 12 on Red River this week, this game has crucial stakes for both teams as well. Baylor is already 2-1 in conference play and a win would keep them near the top of the conference title race.

Whereas with WVU, a loss would drop them to 0-3 in conference play and straight into the cellar of the Big 12 with Kansas. They cannot afford a loss this afternoon.

