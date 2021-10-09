Texas blocks punt, up 14-0 early in Red River Shootout over No. 6 Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry is the rare rivalry that lives up to the hype year-in and year-out, always giving spectators a perfect balance of competitive football games and the wackiness that can occur in high-stakes affair between bitter enemies.

Folks, we’ve already achieved the latter this afternoon. Watch as the Longhorns make the game-changing play, and upset the inner Chi of the College Football Playoff committee looking at having to actually put Cincinnati in the Final Four.

PUNT IS BLOCKED



TEXAS FALLS ON IT INSIDE THE FIVE#Oklahoma #Texas



Entering as a slight three-point underdog, UT looks pretty good so far. The Longhorns started the game with a bang as quarterback Casey Thompson fired off a 75-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy on their first play from scrimmage to give them an early 7-0 lead.

Following an OU three-and-out, it was DeMarvion Overshown who blocked the aforementioned punt, setting up the Longhorns inside the five and allowed for rising Heisman contender Bijan Robinson to punch in a two-yard score.

Could Steve Sarkisian get his first signature win in burnt orange? We shall see. The Horns kicked off as 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.