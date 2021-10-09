Caleb Williams introduces himself to Red River Rivalry, houses 66-yard TD for Sooners

1:44 p.m. ET update: Following another Rattler turnover, Williams re-entered the game for the Sooners on the following drive. Yeah, things are going to be interesting in Norman for the next week.

Do we have a quarterback controversy at .. Oklahoma? Seriously?

Freshman Caleb Williams comes off the bench for a struggling Spencer Rattler, and oh my goodness welcome to Red River young man.

“We Want Caleb” YOU’VE GOT CALEB



WELCOME TO CFB CALEB WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/4OtbAy2Wzd — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 9, 2021

Williams’ touchdown gave a jolt of life to an Oklahoma team that had been besieged by Texas in the first quarter. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler hadn’t been very effective, going 6-11 through the air with no touchdowns and an interception in the rivalry showdown.

While Rattler did come in for the next series, it’s clear there’s a dynamic playmaker behind him. And with the turnover issues Rattler has had despite being the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before the season, it could be a move Lincoln Riley might make before the season is over. Or perhaps the Texas game.

Entering the season as one of the Heisman favorites, Rattler has been underwhelming as OU has struggled to defeat less talented FBS opponents by more than one score. The OU student section were loudly heard chanting “We want Caleb!” during their 16-13 victory over West Virginia on September 25.

Rattler re-entered the game on the Sooners’ next series, but the call for Williams to take over will only increase if the Sooners can’t turn the tide.