Caleb Williams replaces Spencer Rattler at quarterback for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Caleb Williams is in at quarterback for Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and projected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft just a few weeks ago.

Rattler is 8-15 for 111 yards with an interception and a fumble. Meanwhile Williams is 2-5 for 32 yards, but also ran in a 66-yard touchdown earlier in the game as part of a special package.

Entering the Red River Rivalry as a 3.5-point favorite, Oklahoma has been besieged by Texas in the first half of their annual game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. With the offense sputtering down 28-7, Williams came in and provided an immediate spark. Now it appears that he’ll be taking the reigns for the duration of the contest.

Williams was a consensus five-star prospect in the 2021 class, coming out of powerhouse Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. He committed to OU last fall and early enrolled in Norman this past February.