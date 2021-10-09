Did Kenneth Walker III improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Rutgers?

Michigan State Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III had 264 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 victory over Northwestern. That win thrust the Spartans into the Big Ten conversation and put Walker on the Heisman map.

The running back kept on chugging, putting up 126 yards and three touchdowns last week over Western Kentucky. Michigan State has also kept winning, putting the team in the thick of the conference race. Suddenly, this season could have national implications on both a team and individual level for the Spartans.

Walker added 233 yards and a touchdown in Michigan State’s 31-13 win over Rutgers, including a 94-yard scamper to showcase his talent. The Spartans are sure to climb up the rankings ahead of a road trip to Indiana. The big showdown against Michigan looms.

KENNETH WALKER



94 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/Pb291Pzkhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Walker entered today’s play as +2500 to win the Heisman at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s now down to +1200. The running back has 913 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through six games and more importantly, has his team undefeated. Walker is going to get three chances to have a signature moment when Michigan State faces Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. If he and the Spartans can navigate through those games, it could be a truly historic season in East Lansing.