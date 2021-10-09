Caleb Williams bombs 52-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims, OU ties Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams took over for Spencer Rattler midway through Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game and if it wasn’t apparent that he’s the guy for the Sooners moving forward, well, look at this...

OKLAHOMA (-4) HAS TIED THE GAME!



Ironically, it was Rattler who tied the game with a successful two-point conversion after that ridiculous touchdown grab.

The tide of the game has completely shifted in the second half. Texas came out swinging, leading 28-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Sooners gained a spark in the second quarter when Williams came in on a special package and broke off a 66-yard touchdown run to make it a 28-14 game. After Rattler fumbled a few drives later, head coach Lincoln Riley made the fateful decision to pull the preseason Heisman favorite for his prized, five-star true freshman.

UT fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing for Kennedy Brooks to break off an 18-yard touchdown run to give OU their first lead of the game. The Sooners have outscored the Longhorns 28-3 in the second half.

Red River is always madness and we’re witnessing another classic.