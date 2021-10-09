No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas final score: Caleb’s Comeback now etched in Red River Rivalry lore

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners looked down and out against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns in the Red River showdown. The Sooners trailed 28-7 after the first quarter, 38-20 at halftime and 41-23 late in the third quarter. Then Caleb Williams happened.

The true freshman entered the game for Spencer Rattler, who got yanked at halftime due to turnover concerns. Williams finished the game with 212 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a thrilling 55-48 win to remain undefeated on the season. Oklahoma’s conference and national goals are still intact, while Texas has to regroup after blowing a three-possession lead.

Longhorns QB Casey Thompson had a big game as well, throwing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Heisman contender Bijan Robinson had a solid day with 137 yards and a score but the duo was ultimately outmatched by their OU counterparts. Kennedy Brooks racked up 217 yards and two touchdowns on the day, including the game-winning 33-yard score to seal Oklahoma’s win.

The Sooners enter a light stretch in their schedule with TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech in the next three games. Oklahoma gets a week off before wrapping up with Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. It looks like Williams could be the starter going forward for Oklahoma, which makes the next three games important to get him further ingrained in the offense. Texas has to face Oklahoma State next week before an off date. The Longhorns will then meet Baylor and Iowa State. The Big 12 race is getting interesting, and Williams’ heroics in the Red River rivalry have added yet another dimension to the conference.