No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss final score: Sam Pittman goes for two, comes up short in 52-51 Rebel win

Saturday’s battle between the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels was every bit of madness as you would expect, and resulted in a fun-and-points-filled 52-51 Ole Miss victory.

The Rebs were put on their heels late as Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson hit Warren Thompson for a nine-yard touchdown pass with one second left to bring the visitors to trailing by a point at 52-51.

TD ARKANSAS! KJ Jefferson hits Warren Thompson for the 9 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/T7FTyivvf6 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021

And then Hogs head coach Sam Pittman makes himself even more beloved by College Football Twitter by going for two and the win.

But the play call on the deuce was .. a head scratcher.

Arkansas went for two, Ole Miss wins pic.twitter.com/BGdr7cXB0e — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 9, 2021

It was the right call by the math, but a brutal one for Ole Miss bettors. Instead of having the chance to cover the 5.5-point spread from DraftKings Sportsbook in overtime, they go home with a moneyline win and an ATS loss. But to be fair, the Mississippi secondary was a complete sieve all day.

Jefferson and Matt Corral both had fantastic outings, combining for 10 touchdowns in the game. Corral bounced back from his subpar outing against Alabama to put himself back near the top of Heisman Trophy conversation. He’s at +220 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two teams combined for 1,287 yards of total offense on the day. This was the first game of the current college football season where both teams rushed for over 300 yards.

The Rebels will travel to Knoxville next week for what looks to be another shootout against Tennessee. Ole Miss is still in contention for the division but needs Alabama to slip up somewhere. Arkansas will face another ranked team in Auburn next week, looking to complete a crucial three-game stretch with a victory after two losses to ranked opponents.