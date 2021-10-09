Oklahoma covers on miracle 33-yard TD run on last play of game for bad beat in Red River

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks called game!

KENNEDY BROOKS FOR THE WIN AND OKLAHOMA (-4) COVER



If you bet Texas give us a call: 959-BAD-BEATpic.twitter.com/pOHYTqJsTK — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 9, 2021

Brooks put the exclamation point on an insane second-half comeback for the Sooners by breaking off a 33-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to seal the victory and the cover for OU at the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners were down 28-7 in the first quarter...28-7! The combination of Caleb Williams taking over at quarterback and Mr. Brooks deciding to have the game of his life turned the tide.

OU closed as a 3.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the only way for them to cover is by missing the impeding field goal and winning in overtime, or .. that. Yeah, that.

If you’re a Texas spread bettor counting your cash when you’re up 38-20 at halftime, this is about the worst beat you’ll take this decade. And if you’re also a Texas fan that bet on the Longhorns, it’s maybe the worst combination of bad beat and loss to a rival we can possibly imagine.

This game will be remembered for two things: The emergence of freshman Caleb Williams as the life force of the Sooners at quarterback, and the most brutal beat maybe ever in the Red River Rivalry.