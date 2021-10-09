 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sean Clifford out for rest of the game as Penn State leads vs. Iowa

The Penn State quarterback took a big hit from Jack Campbell.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans rushes in during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Update 6:12 p.m. Clifford comes out of the halftime locker room without a uniform. He’s done, and Ta’Quan Roberson is going to have to help Penn State hang on in the biggest game of the weekend in college football.

Update 6:05 p.m. No word on Clifford’s status as halftime begins. We’ll update here once we know something, but hopefully Penn State tells a sideline reporter something soon.

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions lead the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 17-10 in the second quarter but might have to play the rest of the game without star quarterback Sean Clifford. He went to the locker room shortly after taking a big hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

There’s no update yet on his injury.

Clifford was 15/25 with 146 yards and two interceptions before departing. He did have a rushing touchdown to help the Nittany Lions take an early lead on the Hawkeyes. Ta’Quan Roberson enters the game as the backup quarterback and will try to hold onto this seven-point advantage.

Roberson appeared in two games this season, throwing seven combined passes and completing four of them. He accumulated 51 yards on those completions and did have a touchdown. Roberson also has two carries for -3 yards but his rushing ability is something that could give Iowa trouble.

