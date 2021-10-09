Fury vs. Wilder 3: Live round-by-round updates, results for heavyweight title fight

It’s fight night in Las Vegas! WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is facing off against Deontay Wilder for the third and what both fighters hope will be the final time. They fought to a draw in 2018 and then Fury stopped Wilder via technical knockout in the seventh round of their 2020 rematch.

Ring walks will be happening sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour and we’ll be here to provide live scores for however many rounds the fight lasts. Fury is a -295 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wilder is a +235 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with under priced at -210.

The referee for the fight is Mike Ortega. The judges are Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti, and Patricia Morse Jarman.

If Fury wins the fight, he then moves on to fight the winner of what will likely end up being a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua entered their September fight as a favorite but Usyk dominated him throughout and won a unanimous decision to claim the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Joshua has already indicated he plans on getting a rematch.

Update 11:30 p.m. ET We’ve now had the national anthems, and the ring walks are about to begin.

