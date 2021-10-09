Who will Tyson Fury fight next as heavyweight champ?

In one of the better heavyweight fights in boxing history, Tyson Fury retained his WBC and lineal heavyweight championship by knocking out Deontay Wilder once again in the third battle of their trilogy.

So now Fury will turn his attention to the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua in Spring 2022. A rematch clause was triggered when Usyk beat Joshua on September 25th in London by unanimous decision. Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) was clearly the superior fighter, and Joshua (24-2, 22 KO) will need to change his tactics and training if he’s to knock off the Ukranian champion.

Usyk holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, while Fury has the WBC, Ring Magazine, and the lineal championship he so treasures. As Usyk is a former cruiserweight champ as well he might struggle with the massive size of Fury. But if Usyk can defeat Joshua again next year, pitting two undefeated heavyweight champions together to finally unify the division for the first time in decades will be a can’t miss event.