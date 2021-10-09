Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada injured throwing game-tying TD vs. Alabama, returns to lead game-winning drive

Update: Calzada returned to the game and led the Aggies on a game-winning march, even scrambling for a first down on the drive on his bad leg. Texas A&M upsets No. 1 Alabama 41-38 with Calzada’s heroics taking center stage.

The Texas A&M Aggies may be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the game against No. 1 Alabama. QB Zach Calzada took a shot to his legs throwing a game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field.

He went into the medical tent and did give a thumbs-up sign, so his status for the rest of the game is unclear at the moment.

Zach Calzada stands in & delivers a beautiful pass to Ainias Smith for the TD. Calzada did get rolled up on after he released the pass & he is in the medical tent.



ALABAMA 38

TEXAS A&M 38pic.twitter.com/wDqyIf9Ho2 — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 10, 2021

Calzada found Ainias Smith from 25 yards out to set up the Aggies for overtime or potentially a game-winning drive. He has thrown for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

And now Calzada is back in the game after taking that it with the score tied at 38 and two minutes remaining. The backup for A&M is freshman walk-on Blake Bost, so you’d think the Aggies might need Calzada to pull off the massive upset of their SEC West rival and the No. 1 team in the country.