Jeremy McNichols worth Week 9 waiver wire add after Derrick Henry injury news

With Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry potentially out for the rest of the season with a foot injury, Jeremy McNichols will be the next man up in their backfield unless they make a trade by Tuesday’s deadline.

Titans RB Jeremy McNichols: Week 9 waiver wire

McNichols will likely become a hot name on the waiver wire with Henry potentially done for the rest of the regular season. The 5-foot-9 running back is currently rostered in 1.9% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. However, fantasy football managers should not expect Henry type numbers or even RB2 type stats from McNichols.

The 27-year-old running back is used more as a receiver out of the backfield in the Titans’ offense this season. McNichols only has seven carries and 38 rushing yards, along with 21 receptions (27 targets) for 203 yards and a touchdown this season.

In Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the former Boise State running back was the Titans’ second-leading receiver with three receptions (three targets) for 33 yards. It was the fourth time this season that McNichols had at least three receptions in a game.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon, so by the time you have to finalize a roster claim, you’ll know if the Titans have made a move to shore up their depth.