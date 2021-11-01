 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jeremy McNichols worth Week 9 waiver wire add after Derrick Henry injury news

McNichols could end up being RB1 in Tennessee with Derrick Henry suffering a potential season-ending injury.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry potentially out for the rest of the season with a foot injury, Jeremy McNichols will be the next man up in their backfield unless they make a trade by Tuesday’s deadline.

Titans RB Jeremy McNichols: Week 9 waiver wire

McNichols will likely become a hot name on the waiver wire with Henry potentially done for the rest of the regular season. The 5-foot-9 running back is currently rostered in 1.9% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. However, fantasy football managers should not expect Henry type numbers or even RB2 type stats from McNichols.

The 27-year-old running back is used more as a receiver out of the backfield in the Titans’ offense this season. McNichols only has seven carries and 38 rushing yards, along with 21 receptions (27 targets) for 203 yards and a touchdown this season.

In Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the former Boise State running back was the Titans’ second-leading receiver with three receptions (three targets) for 33 yards. It was the fourth time this season that McNichols had at least three receptions in a game.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon, so by the time you have to finalize a roster claim, you’ll know if the Titans have made a move to shore up their depth.

More From DraftKings Nation