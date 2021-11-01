NFL weather forecast for Week 8 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The final game of Week 8 between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs will take place on Monday, November 1st from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Plenty of fantasy football contributors will be in action, and bettors have one final game to make some extra cash before next week’s slate of games, so fans should get their research in including what the weather could be like.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Giants vs. Chiefs on Week 8 MNF

Forecast

Forecasters project a slight chance of showers at 20% with a calm wind that shouldn’t make much of an impact on the field Monday night. The temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees at kickoff.

Fantasy/betting implications

Monday night’s weather forecast does not change anything from a fantasy football or betting perspective. Start the players you were planning to start, or make the bets you were planning to place.