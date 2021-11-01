Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 8 MNF matchup: Giants vs. Chiefs

To wrap up another exciting week in the NFL, we have the New York Giants traveling to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants (2-5) snapped their two-game losing streak last week with a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs (3-4) are looking for a bounce back win after they lost 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans last week. Can Daniel Jones lead the Giants to an upset win on the road? Or will the Chiefs remind the rest of the NFL that their last couple of performances were a fluke? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Chiefs, Week 8 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 10.5 point favorites. 77% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? On Sunday, we had three games that had spreads of 10-points or more. Out of the three games, the only team that failed to cover were the Cincinnati Bengals (-11), who lost 34-31 to the New York Jets. The Chiefs do not want to join the Bengals in that same category tonight.

Kansas City is 1-8 against the spread in their last nine home games, but they are 3-5 ATS in their last eight games when the spread is 10 points or more. A lot of bettors might not want to lay that based off what we’ve seen this season from KC. But this Giants’ team is banged up on offense and I expect KC’s defense to have a much easier time against Daniel Jones. Take the Chiefs and the points.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52.5. 61% of the handle is on the over and 55% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? I think the betting public is on the right side with the under. In their last three games, Kansas City is averaging 18 points per game, which is a far cry from their regular season average (26.9). But they could get back on track against a Giants’ defense that is giving up 25.7 points per game this season. The total has gone under in five of Kansas City’s last six games against the Giants.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -475. Moneyline odds for the Giants are at +350. 90% of the handle and 91% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? The public is on the right side with the moneyline pick. The only way the Chiefs lose this game is if they completely implode on both sides of the ball. I don’t see that happening, especially after the way they lost last week to the Titans. KC bounces back in a big way against New York to even up their record at 4-4.

