Best DFS lineup strategy for Giants-Chiefs on Monday night

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football tonight. Both teams come into this matchup with losing records, which is surprising for one of these teams and I think you know which one. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have lost to some good teams, with little help from their defense, while Mahomes has been pressing.

The Giants have had a tremendous amount of injuries on offense, which seems like the norm at this point. They’ll be without running back Saquon Barkley once again, but they should get Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney back this week.

Captain’s Chair

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs — $16,500

Hill is always a home run play, as his upside is higher than any player on the field. Playing him, Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce in the Captain’s slot always makes sense, but Hill is the player who can truly carry your team with the boost. He’s also getting healthier, as he wasn’t on the injury report at all this week. I usually don’t care if a player is “due” or not, but he is.

Devontae Booker, RB, Giants — $12,300

The Chiefs are poor against the run and pass, but running backs have been doing the best against them as they try to stop the pass. Booker isn’t a special talent, but he sees a big workload with Barkley out and gets a great matchup. He’s also utilized in the red zone often.

Value Plays

Evan Engram, TE, Giants — $5,400

Engram hasn’t been able to do much with his targets this season, but he does get targets and receptions. He’s averaging four receptions per game and this week he faces a Chiefs defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in the game.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Vikings — $6,800

Toney was on track for a breakout after putting up 16 receptions for 267 yards in Week 4 and 5, but injured his ankle in Week 6. He’ll return tonight and is at a bit of a discount for what he’s shown us of late.