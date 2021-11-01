Giants vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup will bring us to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the New York Giants. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The talk of the NFL has been surrounding the struggles of Kansas City, who find themselves sitting at 3-4 as we reach the midway point of the regular season. The play has been sloppy for the two-time defending AFC Champions, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a league-leading nine interceptions while the defense is near the bottom of the league in both pass and rush defense.

The Giants enter this prime time matchup incredibly banged up but hopeful they can notch a second consecutive victory. They slapped around the Panthers last Sunday afternoon and left MetLife Stadium with a much-needed 25-3 victory.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Chiefs in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Chiefs Week 8 odds

Spread: Chiefs -9

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Giants +320

Our picks for Giants vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -9

Kansas City has had their struggles through the first seven weeks of the season but has at least shown an ability to beat teams who are on paper below their level. Since 2018 when Mahomes took over as the starter, the Chiefs are 8-5 against the spread after a loss and 10-3 straight up. Recent history suggests they’ll rise to the occasion after a setback and under the lights in prime time, they’ll do just that.

Over/under: Over 52

O/U results have been a toss up for both teams, with the Chiefs 4-3 vs. the Giants who are 3-3-1. Kansas City’s defense will still give up tons of yardage and give the G-Men opportunities to score, so take the over in this one.

Preferred player prop: Devontae Booker Over 52.5 rushing yards (-115)

Booker will once again take the reigns for New York in place of the oft-injured Saquon Barkley. He’ll get his touches and take advantage of a Kansas City running game that is yielding 4.7 yards per run.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.