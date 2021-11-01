Kadarius Toney is active for Week 8 vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants announced Week 8 inactives and Kadarius Toney is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Toney was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Thursday before logging limited practice sessions Friday and Saturday.

Toney was trending towards playing Monday against the Chiefs, so this is not a surprise designation. The speedy wide receiver could have some big opportunities against a vulnerable Kansas City defense. The Chiefs are likely to key in on Darius Slayton as the team’s top receiver, so Toney could get some favorable looks.

Fantasy managers who banked on Toney playing have been rewarded with this designation. The wide receiver is a risky flex play given his boom-or-bust potential but he does have value in DFS competitions. If he can make a few big plays, managers will get the payoff from banking on Toney.