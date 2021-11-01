Sterling Shepard is active for Week 8 vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants announced Week 8 inactives and Sterling Shepard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Chiefs. Shepard was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and expressed optimism to the club’s team site he would play Monday night.

As expected, Shepard is ready to go for the Monday contest against the Chiefs. Kansas City’s pass defense has been bad this season, so this is a great opportunity for the Giants to get their offense going. Shepard is going to be one of the top targets for New York, along with Darius Slayton. The receiver caught 10 passes in his last outing against the Rams, so there’s a good chance Jones finds Shepard again often in this game.

Fantasy managers banking on Shepard playing have been rewarded for their trust. Will the receiver reward them in a favorable matchup for him?