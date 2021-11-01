How to watch first College Football Playoff rankings show on Tuesday, November 2nd

The conversation around college football is about to get a whole lot angrier because the first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be revealed. The Top 25 will come out on Tuesday, November 2nd at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

The first CFP update usually does not mean a whole lot, but it brings out the best and worst of college football fandom every Tuesday night in November with fans and media making their case for their teams in a selection process that is completely subjective without many clear guidelines.

The selection committee has gotten very lucky so far during the College Football Playoff era because it seems like everything plays itself out, and there has not been a whole lot of controversy when the final rankings come out.

But this season’s College Football Playoff race could be incredibly compelling because it sure looks like the Cincinnati Bearcats have a legitimate shot at cracking the top four and being the first Group of 5 team to do so. As long as they keep winning, they will be one of the top stories in college football every week.

The CFP rankings will be revealed on the following dates and times from Tuesday, November 2nd through Selection Sunday on Sunday, December 5th. All times are ET.