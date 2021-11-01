Who is on the College Football Playoff selection committee?

The College Football Playoff rankings reveal will be released on ESPN every Tuesday night in November leading up to the final selection day on Sunday, December 5th. The selection committee will release a top 25 each week to determine who will advance to the national semifinals.

According to the College Football Playoff’s official website, the committee evaluates teams using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.

In addition to choosing the top four CFP teams, the committee assigns teams to the New Year’s Six bowl games with criteria that includes creating competitive matchups, attempting to avoid rematches of regular season games and repeat appearances in specific bowls and considering geography.

The committee is made up of 13 individuals, and it is led by Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta, who is in his second year as the chair of the group. The full selection committee is as follows: