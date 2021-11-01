Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 1

We’ve reached the month November and we have nine game on the Monday NBA slate to usher in the new month. As always, we have some player props for you to consider tonight, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George to record a double-double (+170)

The Los Angeles Clippers had a couple of days off over the weekend and will return to action tonight when welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center. George has held down the fort in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, averaging 27.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this year. He’s achieved a double-double three times this season and with a couple of days of rest, he should get his fourth tonight.

De’Anthony Melton over 2.5 3-pointers (+165)

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the the Denver Nuggets tonight in the first of back-to-back games between the two teams this week. Melton has been an effective tool from downtown for the Grizz this season, shooting 43.2% from downtown and regularly making three or four attempts a game. The Nuggets are defending against the three well with opponents only shooting 29.6% on them from downtown. But Melton should be able to get to three in this one, especially if this turns into a track meet where both teams get an increased number of possessions.

Evan Mobley over 23.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)

Mobley has been an effective big man for the Cleveland Cavaliers out the gate, averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game. The Cavs are facing the Charlotte Hornets tonight, who are yielding 25.9 assists a game, highest numbers in the league. Given that statistic, Mobley should be able to make a few extra assists tonight to get his p/r/a splits above 23.5 for the night.

