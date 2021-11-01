Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Raptors on Monday

In one of nine games in the association Monday night, the Toronto Raptors will play the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Both Atlantic division teams currently have a three game winning streak.

The Raptors are coming into this game off of a close 97-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. It was the second time in three games that Toronto defeated Indiana. The Raptors have a 4-3 record and are 2-0 away from Scotiabank Arena.

The Knicks also coming off a weekend victory after they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-117 on Saturday night. New York is off to a blistering 5-1 start to the season and is 2-1 at Madison Square Garden. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Knicks vs. Raptors , 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +7

Heading into tonight’s game, the Knicks are seven-point favorites, which makes sense with how they’ve played to start the season. New York has shot the ball extraordinally well from behind the arc at 40.6% from three-point range and holding teams to 33.7% shooting. It has been a recipe for success for the Tom Thibodeau-led team. But do not sleep on the Raptors in this spot, who are 17-3 straight up in their last 20 games against the Knicks.

However, they are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against New York, which might make bettors wary. I believe that Toronto can keep this game close with the likes of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. The Knicks might win this one, but I like the Raptors to keep it close.

Over/Under: Under 208.5

If the Knicks can get the three-point shot to drop, then we could easily see the total go over 208.5 points. New York is averaging 117 points per game, while the Raptors are only putting up 103 points per game. In their last three matchups, the over/under was 1-2 . Furthermore, the total has gone under in four out of the Raptors’ last five games against an Atlantic division opponent.

