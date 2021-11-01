Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Celtics on Monday

The Chicago Bulls head up to New England to take on the Boston Celtics on Monday night at TD Garden. The Bulls are coming off a big win over the Utah Jazz to improve to 5-1. The Celtics have been reeling a bit to start the season, losing back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards to fall to 2-4.

Here we’re going to take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a few picks for Bulls-Celts.

Bulls vs. Celtics , 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2.5

The Celtics are for whatever reason favored because they’re at home. That’s it. The Bulls are a far superior team on both ends of the ball. That was demonstrated in the 107-99 win over Utah, beating the No. 1 seed from last season pretty easily. Even with no Patrick Williams. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso should be tasked with containing Jaylen Brown most of the game. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have split up the scoring load. The Bulls are balanced and should be the pick getting points in any game early on this season.

As for the Celtics, Brown and Jayson Tatum have been

Over/Under: Over 215.5

This total is pretty low, mostly because the Bulls have been holding teams to 98.9 points per game. Boston on the other hand has had the worst defense to start the season, giving up 118.3 points per game. We should expect some tightening up at some point from Boston, but until then, the Celtics will likely give up a ton of offense. The Bulls are a bit streaky at times but have the talent to go off. We saw them score 107 on a strong defensive Jazz team. I think offense trumps good defense in Boston tonight.

