Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Clippers on Monday

In the last game on Monday night in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head to the Staples Center to play the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both teams surprisingly only have one win to begin the regular season.

The Thunder are coming into tonight’s game off of a tough 103-82 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night to start their three-game road trip. This was OKC’s fourth double digit loss on the season and have a record of 0-3 on the road.

The Clippers need a get right game after they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 111-92 on Friday night. Paul George tried to will Los Angeles to win, but could not pull it off, despite scoring 42 points. The Clippers have lost two consecutive games and are 1-2 at home this season. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Thunder vs. Clippers , 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -11

The young Thunder have played hard throughout the early parts of this season. However, they are still giving up 111.7 points per game and 111.3 points per game on the road. OKC is led by point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging a team-high 22 points per game. They also have rookie Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, and Luguentz Dort, who are all averaging at least 10 points or more this season. Giddey has been fun to watch and can score with the best of them.

That being said, if I had to pick a side, I’d roll with the Clippers on the spread. Los Angeles is getting an incredible performance from Paul George, who is looking like the player we saw in his early days with the Indiana Pacers. They have the better team, despite missing a few important guys due to injury and should be able to impose their will on OKC. The Clippers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against teams from the Northwest division.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

In their last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 6-4. The Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, holding opponents to 104 points per game. On the other end of the spectrum, the Thunder are only scoring 97 points per game. For us to get 209.5, one of these teams will have to score 104 points. I think we could see the Clippers hit that point total. But I’m not sure that the Thunder have other consistent offensive options outside of SGA to carry the scoring.

